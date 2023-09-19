China replies to German FM`s ‘dictator’ jibe

(MENAFN) Beijing has “made serious inquiries” to Berlin over remarks made by the nation`s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Monday, after the high-rank diplomat denoted to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as a “dictator” the previous week.



China is “extremely dissatisfied” with these comments, the foreign ministry’s official, Mao Ning, informed a steady news meeting. Mao thinks the “absurd” remarks “violate China’s political dignity” and are equal to an “open political provocation.”



The German Foreign Minister made her comments in a meeting with a news agency aired the previous Thursday. When questioned regarding her opinion on the continuing war amid Kiev as well as Moscow, Baerbock declared that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin should not be permitted to triumph since it would encourage “other dictators in the world” such as “Xi, the Chinese president.”



