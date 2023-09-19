(MENAFN) Ukraine could have evaded hundreds of thousands of killings and lost fewer land if it had attained a peace agreement with Russia before the war started the previous February, previous United States Leader Donald Trump informed a news agency in a meeting released on Sunday.



The loss of Ukrainian land to Russia is “something that could have been negotiated,” Trump informed a news agency host Kristen Welker, also noting that “a lot of people expected” Kiev to leave behind its declarations to “Crimea and other parts of the country” to get peace in return.



“So they could have made a deal where there’s less territory [lost] than Russia has already taken,” Trump resumed. “They could have made a deal where nobody was killed…they would have had a Ukrainian country. Now nobody even knows if Ukraine is going to be totally taken over.”



