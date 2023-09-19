PM Receives Cypriot Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Bisher Khasawneh received on Tuesday Cypriot Defense Minister Michalis Giorgallas and an accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the deep-rooted relations and the commitment to enhancing joint cooperation in all fields. He also underscored the close relationship between His Majesty King Abdullah II and the President of the Republic of CypNikos Christodoulides, pointing to Christodoulides' visit to Jordan last month, which culminated in fruitful talks about strengthening bilateral relations, as well as developments in the situation in the Middle East region.
Khasawneh stressed that there are many areas for increasing cooperation between Jordan and Cypin the fields of energy, water, investments, and climate change, as well as the fields of defense, military and security cooperation.
The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Cyprus, through its membership in the European Union, to support Jordan and serve its economic and development process.
For his part, Giorgallas stressed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations under a joint political will to develop them and expand areas of joint cooperation in all fields.
He also underlined his country's commitment to developing relations with the countries of the region, pointing out that Jordan is a "fundamental pillar of security and stability in the region."
He hailed Jordan's efforts to help Cypextinguish a wildfire that broke out last month by sending three Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft.
