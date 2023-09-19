Belarus offers fuel support to Russia amid shortages

(MENAFN) During a visit to Moscow on Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed that Belarus has fulfilled Russia's requests for diesel and gasoline shipments and is prepared to increase supplies if necessary. He stated that Belarus has already delivered 60,000 tons of diesel and gasoline to Russia, emphasizing the economic cooperation facilitated by the shared market within the Union State of the two nations.



“We supplied as much as the Russian Federation needed. If it will be necessary to further cut exports on external markets and boost domestic supplies, it’s not a problem, we will stabilize the situation on our common markets,” Lukashenko said.



Reports indicate that Russia is contemplating reducing its exports from Baltic and Black Sea ports due to reported diesel shortages in certain regions of the country.



According to industry data reported by Bloomberg last week, Russia intends to decrease its fuel exports by approximately 25 percent in September in comparison to last month. This decision is attributed to seasonal refinery maintenance and government initiatives aimed at retaining more fuel domestically to mitigate the rise in domestic prices.

MENAFN19092023000045015682ID1107099576