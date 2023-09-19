Thousands demonstrate on Czech’s pro-Western rules

(MENAFN) Thousands of backers of the Czech non-parliamentary PRO (Law, Respect, Expertise) group rallied in the middle of Prague on Saturday to ask for the renunciation of the nation’s administration because of its pro-Western rules.



It is assessed that nearly 10,000 citizens joined the gathering, which was conducted at Prague’s Wenceslas Square, as stated by regional statements quoted by a UK news agency. The PRO party, nevertheless, alleges that more than 100,000 people contributed in the anti-government protests, which were the third of their type arranged by the populist faction in 2023.



The leader of the party, Jindrich Rajchl, alleged in the occurrence that the Czech Republic’s present five-party presiding alliance, led by Premier Petr Fiala, was “following orders from Brussels” and condemned the administration constant military backing for Ukraine, in addition to its tight relations with the United States.



“They are agents of foreign powers, people who fulfill orders, ordinary puppets. And I do not want a puppet government any more,” Rajchl informed the crowd, also saying that the Czech Republic must ban any attempts by Ukraine to enroll in NATO as well. A number of protesters asked for Prague departure of the US-led military bloc.

