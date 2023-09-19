Allervie Health Announces Virginia Allergy And Asthma Center Is Now Premier Allergist & Adds Two New Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, AllerVie Health , a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Virginia Allergy and Asthma Center (VAAAC) has officially rebranded to Premier Allergist , a regional practice within the AllerVie Health Network. As part of this exciting transition, the practice has also added two new providers, Darshana Alle, MD, and Lynn Watkins, NP.
In this strategic operational merger and rebranding, the VAAAC practice joins a well-established regional practice comprised of 31 allergy and asthma clinics across the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. metro regions. This transformation to Premier Allergist allows the local Richmond practice to leverage the resources of the AllerVie Health network and a larger regional brand, enabling the clinic to optimize and elevate the patient experience.
The new Premier Allergist-Richmond, with clinic locations in Henrand Midlothian, also welcomes an expanded provider care team:
.Dr. Alle, who was voted VA Top Doctor for Allergy/ Immunology in 2023, has been practicing in Northern Virginia for many years and is now excited to bring her expertise to patients in the Richmond Area. Alle is an experienced medical professional in the allergy and immunology field, certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and the American Board of Internal Medicine. Alle is dedicated to serving her patients, ensuring they fully understand their diagnosis, treatment plans, and options.
.Lynn, a nurse practitioner, delivers exceptional and personalized care to patients across all age groups. Lynn laid the foundation of her medical career at Marymount University in Arlington, VA, where she earned her nursing degree. Her passion for advanced healthcare led her to Maryville University in St. Louis, from where she acquired her MSN, FNP degree. Lynn is dedicated to empowering her patients through education, enabling them to manage their healthcare journey confidently.
“We're thrilled to officially welcome Virginia Allergy and Asthma Center to AllerVie Health's Premier Allergist brand. This strategic move is designed to enhance patient experience and continue delivering high-quality care safely and efficiently,” said Pam Keeny, Regional Vice President of Operations for Premier Allergist.“We are also excited to add two highly experienced providers to our team to deliver exceptional care and expand our patient service capabilities.”
Amid these significant developments, AllerVie bids farewell to Dr. Amy Parker, effective August 4, 2023. Parker left the team to explore a new opportunity outside of the AllerVie Health network.
Should anyone have any questions or concerns, Premier Allergist encourages patients to contact its Henrand Midlothian offices directly. Its valued patients' needs and peace of mind remain the utmost priority for Premier Allergist and AllerVie Health as they embark on this exciting new chapter.
Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services. AllerVie Health previously acquired Virginia Allergy and Asthma Center in September 2021 and Premier Allergist in December 2021.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit .
