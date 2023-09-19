Türkiye Is Backing Azerbaijan's Anti-Terror Activities - Turkish National Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Türkiye, as
always, is standing by Azerbaijan in its anti-terror activities,
Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler said during a
telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.
It should be noted that anti-terrorist measures of local
character were launched in the region to restore the constitutional
order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Only military targets belonging to the illegal armed formations
of the separatist regime are disabled by the use of high-precision
weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic
region, to disarm and withdraw Armenian armed forces formations
from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of civilians returning to the
territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in
construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel,
as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the
region.
It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00
(GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road
passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the
State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a
result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on
the spot.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a
Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near
the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a
terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a
sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily
stationed.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur
Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on
the spot.
