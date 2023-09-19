Dr Showkat's Book 'Bache, Bache Doctor Te Bache Doctory' Released

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The book launch of“Bache, Bache Doctor Te Bache Doctory” by Dr. Showkat Hussain Tali was held today at Tagore Hall, Srinagar. The book was released by JKAACL.
The event was presided over by Rafeeq Raaz, Ayaz Rasool Nazki, Prof. Shad Ramzan, Ali Shaida, Dr Nazir Mushtaq and Dr Farooq Anwar Mirza. Dr Gulzar A Rather anchored the event and Dr Javid Iqbal presented the vote of thanks.
Dr. Nisar Nadeem read a detailed paper on the book, and Riyaz Anznoo, Yousuf Jangjr, Shabir Ahmad Shabir and Shakeel Ur Rehman provided their in-depth analysis of the book. SSP ACB South Kashmir Shri Rakesh was also present at the event as guest of honor.
The book is a collection of poems and essays in Kashmiri that deal with variaspects of childhood, including the joys and sorrows of growing up, the importance of education, and the need to protect children from abuse and exploitation. The book is written in a simple and lucid style, and it is sure to resonate with readers of all ages. The book launch was a great success and the function was attended by a large gathering of scholars, authors, poets and students.
Dr. Showkat Hussain Tali is a renowned pediatrician and has received many awards at state, national and international level for his contribution to medical sciences and literature. Read Also New Book Releases: September Picks A Journey of Financial Discovery
