WHO Sends 29 Tons Of Aid To Flood-Stricken Libya

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 29 tons of
aid material to Libya following this weekend's deadly floods that
killed thousands, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.
“With enough supplies to reach almost 250,000 people with health
aid, the shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the
unprecedented flooding in eastern Libya in the aftermath of Storm
Daniel,” the WHO said in a statement on Saturday.
“The supplies include essential medicines, trauma and emergency
surgery supplies, and medical equipment. There are also body bags
for the safe and dignified movement and burial of the
deceased.”
At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain
missing following deadly flooding caused by Mediterranean storm
Daniel.
Derna was the hardest-hit by the deadly flooding that caused two
dams to collapse in the city.
According to the WHO, more than 9,000 people are still missing,
while the bodies of 3,958 people have been recovered and identified
following the flood disaster.
“This is a disaster of epic proportions,” said Dr Ahmed Zouiten,
WHO Representative in Libya.“We are saddened by the unspeakable
loss of thousands of souls. Our thoughts are with the families who
have lost loved ones, as well as with all of the affected
communities.
“We are committed to providing the necessary support to restore
health services for the affected population in eastern Libya,” he
added.
On Friday, Libya's Tripoli-based government said that 38 planes
carrying relief aid to the flood survivors had arrived in the
country.
