Devastation In Libya's Derna 'Heart-Wrenching': UN Envoy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UN envoy to Libya Abdoulaye Bathily has termed the massive
destruction in the eastern city of Derna following last week's
deadly floods as "heart-wrenching," Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
At least 11,300 people have been killed and thousands more are
still missing following the floods caused by Mediterranean storm
Daniel, according to the UN Humanitarian Office (OCHA)
More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya's
northeastern areas by the deadly floods, the UN office said.
Derna was the hardest-hit by the killer flooding after the
city's dams burst, washing away homes and people.
"I left Derna today with a heavy heart, after witnessing the
devastation caused by the floods on lives and properties. It is
truly heart-wrenching," Bathily wrote on X platform.
“I saw firsthand the magnitude of the disaster. This crisis is
beyond Libya's capacity to manage, it goes beyond politics and
borders.
Bathily said the UN“is actively collaborating with local
authorities and aid agencies on the ground providing aid to those
in need."
“Simultaneously, our team is also conducting further assessment
of the situation to enhance coordination of the response efforts in
Derna & other affected areas,” he added.
