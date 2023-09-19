Doha, Qatar: Qatar's maritime sector offers promising opportunities. As the leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in Qatar, Milaha realises the importance of development and innovation in increasing operations efficiency and improving the quality of services.

Speaking to The Peninsula, on the sidelines of 'Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations' Conference and Exhibition organised by Ministry of Transport, Muna Al Bader, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Milaha said,“Today we are participating with the Ministry of Transport exhibition which aims to support the sustainable transportation and transforming solutions into a sustainable solution to serve the environment. We are showcasing one of our vessels 'Al Wosail' and also our services that are related to the real estate, warehousing solutions, and logistics.”

“We are mainly focusing on maritime and logistics sector and are providing many solutions that serve the need in this field,” she added.

Milaha is keen to develop its business and expand service offerings to support Qatar's economic diversification plan, ensure safe and sustainable supply chain in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar is a promising market in terms of maritime sector growth. Al Bader“said,“We are expanding the market in Doha and are providing the maritime services to the global companies.

Regarding moving to a sustainable solution, she noted that Milaha is always aiming to integrate sustainability in its services.“We are studying the way of transforming the services and bring new solutions. We are adapting sustainability in our products step by step.”

Al Bader further said, Qatar's maritime sector is moving forward very fast and especially now we have many companies that are operating the ports internationally and locally.

“We are keeping in mind the Qatar National Vision 2030 and are achieving it though different kinds of services and community engagement because we believe that that the human resources is the main operator for our excellence in the market. So, we are having a lot of CSR activities that support the community and our employees,” she added.