Azerbaijan Attends Russian Astrakhan's“Caspian Media Forum-2023” (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) RUSSIA, Astrakhan, September 19 . A meeting of
the heads of delegations of the countries participating in the
Caspian Media Forum 2023 was held today at the Marins Grand Hotel
Astrakhan, Trend reports from
the scene.
The event was attended by the Governor of the Astrakhan region,
Igor Babushkin, delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan,
Russia, and Turkmenistan, and Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan
as observers. The Azerbaijani delegation at the media forum is
headed by the executive director of the Media Development Agency of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Ismayilov.
"The media event is aimed at developing socio-economic and
humanitarian cooperation between the countries of the Caspian
region. I am confident that the "Caspian Media Forum 2023" will
contribute to the further expansion and strengthening of
cooperation between the journalistic community of the countries of
the Caspian region," the Governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor
Babushkin, noted.
September 19 is the main day of the "Caspian Media Forum 2023".
This year, the theme of the forum is "Public diplomacy and social
media as a factor in bringing people closer together."
During the forum, representatives of the journalistic community,
government bodies, experts, scientists, and political scientists,
as well as leaders of public organizations, will discuss the most
current information agenda. Participants will analyze the state and
prospects of public diplomacy in the Caspian region, present best
practices, and also find new relevant channels of interaction.
Problems and prospects for the development of the media education
system and current formats for strengthening trust and mutual
understanding will be discussed.
The plenary session on the topic "The role of the media in
strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the
countries of the Caspian region" will be opened by the governor of
the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin. The moderator will be TASS
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Alexey Kharnas. In the format of a
discussion platform, the International Transport Corridor
"North-South", which plays an important role in the development of
trade and economic relations, will be presented, and a debate will
be held on the topic "Personnel Decide: Problems and Prospects for
the Development of the Media Education System." The forum will also
sum up the results of the competition for the best journalistic
work "Caspian without Borders,", in which more than 450 media
outlets and bloggers from the Caspian countries participated.
"Caspian Media Forum 2023" was organized by the Government of
the Astrakhan Region with the support of the Administration of the
President of Russia, the Ministry of Digital Development,
Communications, and Mass Communications of Russia, the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Russia, the Association "Center for
International and Socio-Political Research "Caspian-Eurasia" and
the Political Science Center "North-South".