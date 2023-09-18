Texas Super Lawyers Honors Two Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Partners

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers in Texas and the editorial staff at Texas Super Lawyers have recognized Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC partners

Kevin Jordan

and

Michael Cancienne among the top lawyers in Texas.

The annual legal guide, which honors the top 5% of Texas attorneys, lists Mr. Jordan for plaintiff civil litigation and Mr. Cancienne for business litigation. Both partners are repeat honorees.



Super Lawyers uses a patented selection process of peer nominations combined with independent research to select its honorees.



Mr. Jordan, who is board certified in civil trial law and personal injury law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is recognized for the 13th consecutive year. He regularly sits as the first-chair trial lawyer for his Fortune 500 clients.



This year marks the third consecutive year that Super Lawyers has recognized Mr. Cancienne. Recognized for business litigation, he also maintains a broad practice focusing on commercial, construction and insurance legal matters.



"Succeeding for our clients is purposeful to us, it's what drivesevery day," said Mr. Jordan. "Being recognized for doing that by our peers, no less, is very meaningful."

The Texas Super Lawyers 2023 list will be published online and in

Texas Monthly

magazine this fall. To see the complete list, visit





The Texas Super Lawyers recognition represents Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne's latest accolade. This summer, six firm attorneys were also recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, another highly regarded peer-review attorney guide. Two firm attorneys earned Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, an award that recognizes early career lawyers.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at .



Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

[email protected]



SOURCE Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC