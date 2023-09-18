Crovetti Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Introduces Infrared Medical Imaging To Its Diagnostic Offerings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Chris Robey demonstrates non-invasive imaging procedure for patients.
The thermal images produced with IMI help pinpoint areas of pain quicker and with more accuracy, which means both faster diagnosis and recovery for patients. The precision that infrared medical imaging provides in isolating the source of an injury now allowsto build an even more precise journey toward a patient's recovery.” - Dr. Chris RobeyHENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Always on the leading edge of innovative treatment, surgical techniques, and premium care, now Dr. Michael Crovetti of Crovetti Orthopaedics is pleased to announce another unique addition to serve patients: Infrared Medical Imaging (IMI). Among the first in the Las Vegas valley to utilize this technology, IMI enables Crovetti Ortho's physicians to improve the speed and accuracy of locating, assessing, and developing an appropriate treatment plan for the painful conditions or injuries of its patients.
Also known as infrared thermography, IMI is a non-invasive diagnostic technique that uses infrared radiation to create images of the human body. It is used in varimedical fields including breast health screening, vascular assessment, musculoskeletal evaluations, and detecting abnormalities in variorgans and tissues.
Dr. Chris Robey , Doctor of Chiropractic at Crovetti Ortho, is among those who believe this technology is an invaluable tool to assist patients.“The precision that infrared medical imaging provides in isolating the source of an injury now allowsto build an even more precise journey toward a patient's recovery,” he explains.
“The principle behind infrared medical imaging is that different tissues and objects emit different amounts of heat due to variations in inflammation, blood flow, and metabolism,” he continues.“For the patient, the process is as easy as having a photograph taken. But the infrared images that are captured and created allow clinicians to detect and analyze the anatomical location of an injury with increased precision.”
IMI can also help identify areas of 'referred pain' (pain felt at a location other than the actual injury site), as well as the discovery of soft tissue injuries. Both of these painful conditions may have required more of a trial-and-error approach in the past, but now the addition of IMI narrows the search.
The effectiveness of IMI in the treatment of patients with injuries has also been demonstrated to be a reassuring and empowering factor in pursuing a treatment plan. The ability to review the images with their physician gives assurance to patients regarding their diagnosis and prognosis. Being able to visually track the progress of their own efforts through IMI can motivate them to continue their path to recovery.
“The advantages of infrared medical imaging cannot be overstated in our profession,” adds Dr. Robey.“The equipment is quite advanced, and the non-contact, convenient, and pinpoint readings aid in providing improved care.”
It is important to note, however, that IMI is not a standalone diagnostic; its findings are typically used in conjunction with other medical examinations and tests for a comprehensive evaluation. But with the varied medical specialists available at Crovetti Orthopaedics, patients are often able to gather those additional assessments in-house – which saves them a lot of valuable time and inconvenience.
Dr. Michael Crovetti adds,“Any time that can be saved in the process of diagnosing a patient's condition is absolute 'gold' in my book. When you're in pain, the last thing you want to do is waste any time trying to find out why you hurt, and more importantly - how it can be stopped. By offering infrared medical imaging, our patients can be diagnosed both quickly and accurately, and that's important to everyone involved.”
For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290, 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Ste. 200, Henderson, NV 89052, or 851 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste. 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
