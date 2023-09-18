SentinelOne (NYSE: S) noted its share prices decrease slightly Monday. The company, which claims a staas a global leader in autonomcybersecurity, and Mandiant, Inc., part of Google Cloud, today announced an expanded strategic partnership through which they intend to arm organizations of all sizes with industry-leading threat intelligence capabilities directly within the SentinelOne Singularity Platform.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is rapidly evolving, with attacks becoming more numerand sophisticated by the minute,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne.“To keep their critical infrastructure safe, security teams need advanced, intelligence-led solutions that enable them to better understand who's targeting them and prepare for threats before they impact their business, and we are pleased to be teaming with Mandiant to provide these capabilities.”

Through the expanded partnership, SentinelOne will deliver Mandiant's industry-leading threat intelligence to customers in the Singularity Platform. The new offering will enhance SentinelOne's native threat intelligence by providing organizations with a deeper understanding of their threat landscape and enabling them to monitor emerging threats in near-real time, proactively reduce risk and quickly identify adversaries in their environment.

Recognized by enterprises, governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide as the market leader in threat intelligence, Mandiant provides early threat insights through unmatched intelligence and response expertise for the highest-profile incidents. A pioneer and leader in autonomcybersecurity, SentinelOne provides a market-leading AI-powered platform to protect the entire enterprise. In combining their strengths, the companies can deliver unparalleled innovation, unmatched expertise and superior protection for their customers.

