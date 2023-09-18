(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) S&P Little Changed Awaiting Fed Decision
Advertisment
The S&P 500 was little changed Monday as investors looked toward the Federal Reserve's next policy decision.
The Dow Jones Industrials retreated 32.06 points to open Monday and the week at 34,586.18.
The S&P 500 index gained 3.08 points to 4,453.40.
The NASDAQ index tallied 22.48 points to 13,730.81.
Clorox shares slumped 1% after the company warned that a cyberattack in August will weigh on its fiscal first-quarter results.
The company known for household items such as bleach said that the attacks resulted in product outages and delays that have impacted operations.
Traders are assigning a 99% chance that the Fed stays put when it releases its rate decision on Wednesday and just a 31% probability of a hike in November, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, which gauges pricing in the fed funds futures market.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped, raising yields to 4.34% from Friday's 4.33%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices strengthened 74 cents to $91.51 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $2.20 to $1,944.00 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN18092023000212011056ID1107092373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.