Austin Leaves For Germany For Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting

He announced this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Wheels up at Joint Base Andrews en route to Germany where I'll host the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," Austin wrote.

He also said he would meet with coalition partners from nearly 50 countries "to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, security assistance, and to reinforce our support for Ukraine in its fight to defend its sovereignty."

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is to meet at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on September 19. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to hold his first personal meeting with Austin.

Photo: EPA