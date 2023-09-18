Al Ahli Signs Julian Draxler From Psg For Two Seasons

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli Sports Club officially announced today the signing of German football star Julian Draxler for two seasons, arriving from French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Draxler signed his contract to with Al Ahli at Al Thumama Stadium in the distinguished presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ahli Abdullah Yousef Al Mulla, who signed on behalf of the club.

Al Mulla welcomed Draxler, stressing that he will be a great addition to the club's football team due to the player's technical capabilities and high abilities.

The Al Ahli president said that the presence of a player like Draxler means a lot to the team, which aspires to achieve the best results in the Qatari Expo Stars League for the 2023-2024 sports season.