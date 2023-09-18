Ortega said that Mexico's independence was a result of a long and difficult struggle for freedom, courage, and resilience. He praised the heroes who fought for Mexico's sovereignty and dignity, such as Miguel Hidalgo, who initiated the uprising against Spanish colonial rule in 1810.

He also highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between Mexand Egypt, which started in 1958. He said that the two countries have cooperated in varifields, such as politics, economy, culture, and archaeology.

He noted that Mexis the first Latin American investor in Egypt, with Mexican companies operating in different sectors, such as cement, glass, food, and energy. He also mentioned that Egyptian companies have invested in Mexico, creating a two-way flow of trade and investment.

He added that Mexand Egypt have engaged in fruitful dialogue on many international issues, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration on the global stage. He said that Mexsupports Egypt's efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and to combat terrorism and extremism.

On the cultural side, Ortega said that the exchange of traditions, art, cuisine, and ideas has been a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. He said that these exchanges have enriched both societies and deepened their appreciation for each other's unique heritage.

He gave an example of the Mexican archaeological mission that has been working in Luxor for 18 years. He said that this mission showcases the shared commitment to preserving and understanding the rich historical heritage of Egypt. He also revealed that a new Mexican ambassador will arrive in Egypt in two weeks to continue the tradition of diplomacy, partnership, and friendship.

Ortega concluded his speech by expressing his hope to build upon the foundation laid by those who came before and to strengthen the bilateral ties between Mexand Egypt. He said that both countries stand united, culturally enriched, and committed to diplomatic cooperation and economic prosperity.