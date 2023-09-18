From The Fifth Third Bancorp 2022 Sustainability Report: Affordable Housing

Fifth Third provides affordable housing solutions for our customers and communities in multiple ways, including residential mortgages to low-to-moderate income communities, our Down Payment Assistance program, and investments by our Community Development Group. In 2022, Fifth Third provided over $5.2 billion of financing in eligible affordable housing .

Residential Mortgages & Down Payment Assistance

Homeownership is a huge factor in revitalizing and stabilizing neighborhoods. It also is significant in addressing the racial wealth gap and creating generational wealth. According to a Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, the median homeowner will have nearly 45 times theworth of the median renter. Further, homeownership-especially in underserved communities-creates more civic engagement due to the stronger sense of belonging that owning one's home creates. In 2022, Fifth Third provided over $4.5 billion of low-to-moderate income mortgages, based on borrower or centract .

Fifth Third Bank offers a Community Mortgage designed to make homeownership more accessible for low-income borrowers. It decreases the amount of cash that homebuyers need for a down payment to 3% of the purchase price, while also providing eligible buyers with a credit they can put toward closing costs. The Community Mortgage also can be combined with the Bank's Down Payment Assistance program. The DPA offers down payment assistance up to $5,000 depending on eligibility. In 2022, Fifth Third provided over $3 million of DPA assistance enabling the purchase of 1,027 homes. Since inception of the program in 2016, we've provided $22.6 million in DPA assistance.