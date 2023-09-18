Union Minister Piyush Goyal Urges Service Export Industry To Explore More Global Markets

New Delhi, Sept 16 (KNN)

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the service export industry should explore more markets and also foon countries such as Africa, the US, Middle East among others.

Speaking at the Global Services Export Conclave, Goyal said that the industry needs to be more ambitiand explore the global market.







“We will have to think smart. We will have to go global and seamlessly merge into the sector rather than trying to fight it,” he said.

Goyal added that India needs to foon international market and free-trade agreements (FTA) are the way for it.

"We need to aim to go international and the FTAs are opening doors to the services sector as well. Our negotiations of the FTAs also reflect that we are getting the best deals for our stakeholders, and it should be a win-win for both countries," he said.

He also urged the industry to identify countries which does not provide Indian talent enough opportunities so that the government could resolve the issue.

