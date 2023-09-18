Monday, 18 September 2023 03:59 GMT

7 Oldest Geological Places In The World


9/18/2023 7:18:26 AM

(MENAFN- AsiNews) The world's oldest geological places include Acasta Gneiss in Canada (4B years), Isua Greenstone Belt in Greenland (3.7B years), and Barberton Greenstone Belt in South Africa (3.5B years). Australia's Narryer Gneiss Terrane, Pilbara Craton, Jack Hills, and Gawler Craton also feature ancient rocks and formations. These sites offer crucial insights into Earth's early history and geological processes



Oldest geological places: Acasta Gneiss (Canada, 4B yrs), Isua Greenstone Belt (Greenland, 3.7B yrs). Insight into Earth's early history



This rock formation in the Northwest Territories of Canada is one of the oldest known exposed rocks on Earth, dating back to around 4 billion years ago



Located in southwestern Greenland, this geological formation contains some of the oldest rocks on Earth, estimated to be around 3.7 billion years old



This greenstone belt in South Africa is about 3.5 billion years old and contains some of the most well-preserved ancient rocks on Earth



Located in Western Australia, this terrane contains rocks dating back to around 3.6 billion years ago, making it one of the oldest rock formations on the planet



The Pilbara Craton, also in Western Australia, contains some of the Earth's oldest known rocks, with ages exceeding 3.5 billion years



The Jack Hills are famfor containing some of the oldest mineral grains ever discovered on Earth, including zircons that date back to around 4.4 billion years ago



This geological formation in South Australia is approximately 1.6 billion years old and is one of the oldest cratons on the planet

MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107089143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search