7 Oldest Geological Places In The World

Oldest geological places: Acasta Gneiss (Canada, 4B yrs), Isua Greenstone Belt (Greenland, 3.7B yrs). Insight into Earth's early history

This rock formation in the Northwest Territories of Canada is one of the oldest known exposed rocks on Earth, dating back to around 4 billion years ago

Located in southwestern Greenland, this geological formation contains some of the oldest rocks on Earth, estimated to be around 3.7 billion years old

This greenstone belt in South Africa is about 3.5 billion years old and contains some of the most well-preserved ancient rocks on Earth

Located in Western Australia, this terrane contains rocks dating back to around 3.6 billion years ago, making it one of the oldest rock formations on the planet

The Pilbara Craton, also in Western Australia, contains some of the Earth's oldest known rocks, with ages exceeding 3.5 billion years

The Jack Hills are famfor containing some of the oldest mineral grains ever discovered on Earth, including zircons that date back to around 4.4 billion years ago

This geological formation in South Australia is approximately 1.6 billion years old and is one of the oldest cratons on the planet