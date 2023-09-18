Banks Of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Discuss Signing Bilateral Co-Op Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 18. Expansion
of correspondent relations through the signing of a bilateral
cooperation agreement was discussed between the representatives of
Amonatbank, the State Savings Bank of Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan's
Xalq Bank, Trend reports.
The discussions took place between the Chairman of the Board of
Amonatbank Sirojiddin Ikromi and Dilshod Kutliev, Xalq Bank's
Deputy Chairman of the Board in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.
It was noted that this agreement aims to strengthen foreign
currency operations and payments between the banks.
During the meeting, variaspects of initiating bilateral
cooperation in different banking areas were explored, along with
prospects for its development.
Additionally, topics such as finding new areas for collaboration
between the banks, sharing experiences in varisectors, opening
correspondent accounts, creating a joint investment climate, and
other banking-related matters were discussed.
Tajikistan's Amonatbank has an extensive service network that
includes 4 regional branches, along with 4 regional 71 districts
branches.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107088953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.