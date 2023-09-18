Bha's Celebrates Int'l Housekeeping Week At Hotel Sarina Dhaka

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Housekeepers' Association (BHA) marked the International Housekeeping Week 2023 at Hotel Sarina Dhaka on September 16.

The festivities kicked off with an inaugural ceremony led by Md Al Amin, Chief Advisor of BHA and Hotel Manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka, Anisur Rahman, General Manager of Six Season Hotel, Krishan Kodippli, General Manager of Hotel Sarina Dhaka, Khurshed Alam, General Manager of Grace 21 Smart Hotel, and Kabir Uddin, Zonal Manager of Diversey, Bangladesh, among others, were also present on the occasion.

The celebration featured a unique array of Housekeeping Activities Competitions, such as Bed Making Competition, Towel Art Competition, and the Super 10 Housekeeping Supervisor challenge.

The winners of these competitions received well-deserved medals and certificates from the Bangladesh Housekeepers' Association (BHA), while all participants in these activities were recognised with certificates of appreciation.

The event drew a distinguished crowd, with the presence of Executive Housekeepers and associates representing top-rated hotels from across the country.

Additionally, BHA unveiled the eagerly awaited 3rd edition of their magazine, "Bangladesh Housekeepers Today," during the event.

The event was coordinated by Mohammed Mainuddin, Executive Director of BHA and Executive Housekeeper of InterContinental Dhaka. Assisting him was Mohammad Masum Billah, another Executive Director of BHA, currently serving as AGM – Housekeeping, Admin and Operation at United Hospital Ltd.

The event successfully concluded under the guidance of Mohammad Parvej, President of Bangladesh Housekeepers' Association, with support from Khan Ali Azam, Senior Vice-President of BHA, and Alamgir Hossen, Secretary of the association, among others.

