Iran Hopeful For Reopening Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Tehran - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Iran is looking
forward to the reopening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran,
Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani
said at a briefing,
Tren reports.
He recalled the phone conversation between Amir Abdullahian and
his Azerbaijani counterpart and the process of reopening the
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran.
"Over the past 2-3 months, both countries have engaged in a
series of delegation exchanges. These exchanges were initiated
following an agreement reached during telephone conversations
between the foreign ministers of the two countries and further
discussions at an in-person meeting in Baku, held without any
formal commitments. Building upon this agreement and the mutual
political resolve of both nations, a variety of delegations have
been swapped. The negotiation process, spanning multiple meetings
between the two countries, has displayed positive momentum,
particularly in the realms of security, judiciary, and economics,"
he said.
Kanaani noted that Iran is hopeful that by successfully
completing the measures undertaken, we will witness the reopening
of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. This process is viewed as
favorable and full of promise.
Meanwhile, an armed attack took place at the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The
gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the
administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic
rifle.
Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were
two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly
waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were
made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The
man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two
embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident
is currently being investigated.
Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials
from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the
attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in
Tehran.
