Iran Hopeful For Reopening Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Tehran - Mfa

He recalled the phone conversation between Amir Abdullahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart and the process of reopening the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran.

"Over the past 2-3 months, both countries have engaged in a series of delegation exchanges. These exchanges were initiated following an agreement reached during telephone conversations between the foreign ministers of the two countries and further discussions at an in-person meeting in Baku, held without any formal commitments. Building upon this agreement and the mutual political resolve of both nations, a variety of delegations have been swapped. The negotiation process, spanning multiple meetings between the two countries, has displayed positive momentum, particularly in the realms of security, judiciary, and economics," he said.

Kanaani noted that Iran is hopeful that by successfully completing the measures undertaken, we will witness the reopening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. This process is viewed as favorable and full of promise.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.