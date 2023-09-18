Monday, 18 September 2023 12:31 GMT

Northern Data Group: Operations Update


9/18/2023 4:07:37 AM

18.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
  • 166 BTC generated in August (-3% month-on-month)
  • More than 40,000 installed ASIC servers


Performance Indicators


August '23 July '23 YTD 2023
BTC generated 166
(YoY: -23% / MoM: -3%)
170
(YoY: -17% / MoM: -5%)
1,625
BTC
sold 		166 170 1,673
Number of Self-Mining
ASIC servers
installed 		40,082 (3.74 EH/S)
MoM: 0% 		40,092 (3.74 EH/S)
MoM: -1%
Utilization Self-Mining
ASIC servers 		60% (2.24 EH/s) 60% (2.25 EH/s)

All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.

Frankfurt/Main – 18
September 2023 – Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ), today provided an update on its mining business activities for the month of August. Peak Mining, part of Northern Data Group, produced a total of 166 Bitcoin in August 2023, generating revenues of EUR 4.2 million, roughly 8% less than the corresponding figure for the previmonth, mainly due to two increases of the Bitcoin mining difficulty in August. Year-to-date BTC revenue ttotals EUR 39.4 million.

In Europe, Northern Data Group participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR
0.3
million of additional income in August corresponding to a year-to-date income of EUR 1.9 million from the program.

The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.74 EH/s and 40,082 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of August 2023 (about the same level as the previmonth).

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambiticomputing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail:
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989


Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
