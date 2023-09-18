|
Northern Data Group: Operations Update
Northern Data Group: Operations Update
166 BTC generated in August (-3% month-on-month) More than 40,000 installed ASIC servers
Performance Indicators
|
| August '23
| July '23
| YTD 2023
| BTC generated
| 166
(YoY: -23% / MoM: -3%)
| 170
(YoY: -17% / MoM: -5%)
| 1,625
| BTC
sold
| 166
| 170
| 1,673
| Number of Self-Mining
ASIC servers
installed
| 40,082 (3.74 EH/S)
MoM: 0%
| 40,092 (3.74 EH/S)
MoM: -1%
|
| Utilization Self-Mining
ASIC servers
| 60% (2.24 EH/s)
| 60% (2.25 EH/s)
|
All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.
Frankfurt/Main – 18
September 2023 – Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ), today provided an update on its mining business activities for the month of August. Peak Mining, part of Northern Data Group, produced a total of 166 Bitcoin in August 2023, generating revenues of EUR 4.2 million, roughly 8% less than the corresponding figure for the previmonth, mainly due to two increases of the Bitcoin mining difficulty in August. Year-to-date BTC revenue ttotals EUR 39.4 million.
In Europe, Northern Data Group participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR
0.3
million of additional income in August corresponding to a year-to-date income of EUR 1.9 million from the program.
The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.74 EH/s and 40,082 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of August 2023 (about the same level as the previmonth).
About Northern Data Group:
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambiticomputing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.
Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail:
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989
