Northern Data Group: Operations Update

166 BTC generated in August (-3% month-on-month) More than 40,000 installed ASIC servers

Performance Indicators

August '23 July '23 YTD 2023 BTC generated 166

(YoY: -23% / MoM: -3%)

170

(YoY: -17% / MoM: -5%)

1,625 BTC

sold 166 170 1,673 Number of Self-Mining

ASIC servers

installed 40,082 (3.74 EH/S)

MoM: 0% 40,092 (3.74 EH/S)

MoM: -1%

Utilization Self-Mining

ASIC servers 60% (2.24 EH/s) 60% (2.25 EH/s)

All monthly figures are unaudited and may include rounding and billing differences for Bitcoin production.



Frankfurt/Main – 18

September 2023 – Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ), today provided an update on its mining business activities for the month of August. Peak Mining, part of Northern Data Group, produced a total of 166 Bitcoin in August 2023, generating revenues of EUR 4.2 million, roughly 8% less than the corresponding figure for the previmonth, mainly due to two increases of the Bitcoin mining difficulty in August. Year-to-date BTC revenue ttotals EUR 39.4 million. In Europe, Northern Data Group participates in a grid demand response program (balancing the demand on power grids), which generated approximately EUR

0.3

million of additional income in August corresponding to a year-to-date income of EUR 1.9 million from the program. The company had a self-mining hash rate of around 3.74 EH/s and 40,082 ASIC systems installed on the Bitcoin network at the end of August 2023 (about the same level as the previmonth).



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud; Ardent Data Centers; and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambiticomputing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.



Investor Relations: Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail:

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

