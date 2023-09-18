Carrefour Qatar Collects Qr15m For Eaa's 'Together' Project

The Peninsula - DOHA

Carrefour Qatar has collected QR15m of customers' donations in four years since 2019, the largest milestone in its philanthropic history, for the benefit of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Together project.

This significant announcement follows four years of active cooperation between Carrefour Qatar and its largest social responsibility partner, the EAA Foundation, and serves as a testament to Carrefour Qatar's unwavering commitment to society, its individuals and its families.

Commenting on the announcement, Laurent Hausknecht, Carrefour's Regional Director, Gulf, said:“Today, we celebrate our valued partnership with Education Above All for the fourth consecutive year, a partnership we truly value. At Carrefour Qatar, we strongly believe in the pivotal role of education for future generations, and remain committed to launching initiatives that drive positive impact towards the society, and within the communities in which we operate.

“This milestone has a special meaning forat Carrefour Qatar, because we believe that education is a great cause, and having greater availability and accessibility to quality education is a life changer for children, and it truly makes a direct positive impact in their future. Also, we really admire the work being done year after year by the Education Above All Foundation, and its ability to make a tangible difference in children's lives, and we look forward to future projects together.”

On QR15m threshold, Education Above All's Director of Partnerships, Parintaj Ankleshvria, said:“Every riyal raised by Carrefour Qatar will go towards children's education. This milestone shows that only by working together can we ensure that when it comes to education, no child is left behind. We are very grateful to have a partner like Carrefour Qatar, and we look forward to continuing to work together for years to come.” Carrefour Qatar introduces innovative mechanisms to facilitate and encourage donations. With over 50 checkout stations distributed across its nine hyper and super stores throughout Doha, Carrefour Qatar ensures a seamless donation process, operating 365 days a year.