Gcc Chief Praises Saudi-Omani Mediation In Yemen Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 17 (KUNA) - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi spoke highly of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Yemen.
The new round of Yemen peace talks, being hosted by Riyadh, is an important step towards restoration of peace in Yemen, he said in a press release on Sunday.
The GCC chief expressed hope that the talks would lead to a positive outcome, reach a durable peaceful solution, and realize the Yemen people's aspirations for security, stability, development and prosperity.
On Thursday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invited a delegation from Sanaa to resume negotiations on a political solution acceptable for all Yemenis under joint sponsorship with Oman. (end)
