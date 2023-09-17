President Of Uzbekistan Arrives On Official Visit To Us

At the airport, the honored guest was met by the Mayor of New York Eric Adams, the Chairman of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC) Carolyn Lamm and other officials.

In accordance with the program of his stay, on September 19, Mirziyoyev will make a report at the general debate of the plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly and present his vision on topical issues of the regional and global agenda.