Magnitude 5 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, 17th September, 2023 (WAM) -- An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on Sunday, according to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
The epicenter of the quake was located 84 kilometres northeast of Tambrauw district at a depth of 10 kilometres, with no potential to trigger Tsunami waves, the agency added.
