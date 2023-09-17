Qatar Takes Part In Gcc Commercial Cooperation Committee Meeting

Doha: Qatar participates in the meetings of the GCC Commercial Cooperation Committee, GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee, and the GCC Ministerial Committee for Standardization Affairs

The State of Qatar participated in the 65th meeting of the GCC Commercial Cooperation Committee and the 51st meeting of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee, in addition to the 6th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Standardization, in the presence of their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry in GCC countries, on Thursday, September 14th, 2023 in Salalah, the Sultanate of Oman.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry Undersecretary, H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater headed the Qatari delegation. The meetings discussed varitopics and issues listed on the agenda, and the pertaining decisions were taken.

In addition, His Excellency participated in the consultative meeting between their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry, and the heads of Federations and Chambers of Commerce of the GCC countries. The consultative meeting addressed variissues and recommendations raised by the heads of Federations and Chambers of Commerce of the GCC countries and took the appropriate pertaining decisions.

Their Excellencies, the Ministers of Commerce and Industry of the GCC countries participated in the opening of the 1st Industrial Gulf Exhibition, which honored GCC inventors as well as several leading GCC factories.