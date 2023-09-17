Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17 . An earthquake
occurred in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center
(RSSC) of Azerbaijan.
A 4.6-magnitude tremors were recorded with at 02:51 (GMT+4). The
epicenter of the tremors was located 147 kilometers east of Gala
station.
The hearth of the quake lay at a depth at a depth of 62
kilometers.
On July 4, an earthquake of about six points occurred in
Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in
Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5
points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN17092023000187011040ID1107083269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.