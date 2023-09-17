Sunday, 17 September 2023 09:21 GMT

Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17 . An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan.

A 4.6-magnitude tremors were recorded with at 02:51 (GMT+4). The epicenter of the tremors was located 147 kilometers east of Gala station.

The hearth of the quake lay at a depth at a depth of 62 kilometers.

On July 4, an earthquake of about six points occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5 points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.

