Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea

A 4.6-magnitude tremors were recorded with at 02:51 (GMT+4). The epicenter of the tremors was located 147 kilometers east of Gala station.

The hearth of the quake lay at a depth at a depth of 62 kilometers.

On July 4, an earthquake of about six points occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5 points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.