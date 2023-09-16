Doctors Without Borders Denounces Attacks On Staff In Ain Al-Hilweh Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, September 16 (Petra) -- Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced Saturday "the attacks on medical personnel in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon in southern Lebanon."
In a statement, MSF noted that medical teams are not targets in conflicts, adding that the work of their teams is essential to saving the lives of people, irrespective of their race, religion or affiliations.
MSF urged conflicting parties in the camp to respect health centres and medical teams and provide a safe environment for them to continue their "life-saving" work and provide emergency medical care to those who desperately need it.
