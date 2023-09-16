Azerbaijan Represented At G77 + China Summit (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The opening
ceremony of the G77+ China Summit has been held in the Republic of
Cuba, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Speaker of the
country's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.
Addressing the discussions on roles of science, technology and
innovations arranged as part of the Summit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova
noted that though a relatively new member, Azerbaijan attaches
great importance to G77 and is ready to contribute to the group's
work actively.
“The Sustainable Development Goals are of special importance to
Azerbaijan as well. Azerbaijan remains committed to implementing
the SDG Agenda for until 2030. Suffice to say, Azerbaijan was the
first country in its region and one of the 12 countries in the
world to submit three voluntary review reports to the UN,” Gafarova
mentioned.
“A clean environment and green development are two of the five
priority areas within the new socio-economic development strategy
of Azerbaijan for until 2030. Our country ratified the Paris
Climate Accords committing herself to the voluntary reduction of
hothouse emissions by 35% by 2030, by which year, incidentally,
renewable sources are expected to have exceeded 37% of the total
energy capacity of the country thanks to the relevant projects that
are afoot currently,” the Speaker underlined.
“I should like to note that Azerbaijan has offered to host the
29th conference of the parties to the Convention on Climate Change.
We stand ready to make a contribution of our own to implementing
the global climatic agenda and share our experience,” Sahiba
Gafarova noted.
“President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made two
global calls: to support the post pandemic revival of Africa and to
do the same to the small island developing countries. Those calls
were made at the summit meeting of the COVID-19 Contact Group of
the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan in March this year. Those
calls envisage a direct financial support, provision of greater
education opportunities, capacity-building and other tools.
Azerbaijan as the first donor released $1 million towards both
calls' implementation. It is vital for those countries' sustainable
development that the calls in question be supported by the
international community,” Gafarova said.
“The official development aid was one of the mechanisms used by
Azerbaijan to promote the international development agenda and to
address development problems around the world more efficiently. The
international aid from Azerbaijan's International Development and
Promotion Agency to more than 130 countries is intended to support
sustainable development and eradicate poverty through building up
the human and institutional potentials as well as via exchange of
experience and advanced experience,” Sahiba Gafarova
underscored.
“Sustainable development is unobtainable without peace and
security today. Azerbaijan has launched the large-scale restoration
of its formerly occupied lands following their liberation from the
three-decades-long occupation in 2020. It is now one of the key
development priorities of Azerbaijan. The country is facing a
rather seritask to tackle, not least of building eight towns
and hundreds of villages from scratch given the devastation that
the occupation left behind. None the less, Azerbaijan is making
great steps forward, the former IDPs are returning to their
homeland after only a relatively short period of time since those
lands were liberated,” Gafarova emphasized.
MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107082291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.