25Th Anniversary Of The Lucerne Culture And Congress Centre

Концертный зал KKL в Люцерне отмечает свое 25-летие
For architect Jean Nouvel, the KKL is a special building. The culture and congress centre was his first "international child", said the French star architect. It was an unforgettable building that also triggered many discussions, Nouvel said on Saturday, the start of the two-day celebrationExternal link .
25 years ago, on August 18, 1998, the KKL concert hall, which has become famfor its acoustics, was opened. In March 2000, the entire building, which includes other halls, the art museum and restaurants, was inaugurated. From the outside, the huge roof of the KKL, 100 metres by 100 metres, catches the eye.
