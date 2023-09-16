Pentagon Reopens Kabul Bombing Investigation With New Witness Interview

According to Reuters, this interview is being conducted at the direction of General Michael E. Kurilla, the head of the U.S. Central Command, as a military member of the country said that he had never been interviewed about the Kabul airport attack.

The soldier added that he was wounded during the attack and could have helped thwart the advance of the attack.

The interview was conducted with 22 American soldiers to review and obtain new and different information about the attack.

In the attack on Kabul Airport in 2021 during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces, 170 Afghan civilians and 13 Pentagon soldiers were killed.

However, some critics and the victims' families do not find the U.S. Department of Defense's report on the Kabul airport bombing transparent.

According to U.S. Department of Defense officials, this attack occurred on August 26, 2021, at the“Abbey Gate” due to a crowd surge, which the ISIS-K group claimed.

Previously, U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert had called the withdrawal from Afghanistan shameful on her Twitter account and emphasized that there should be accountability for the deaths of 170 Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers.