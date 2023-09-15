Eu Expands Sanctions Against Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The European
Union (EU) has expanded sanctions against Iran, Trend reports via the EU
Council.
The Council adopted the tenth package of restrictive measures
against four individuals and six entities responsible for serious
human rights violations in Iran.
Today's list includes the deputy commander-in-chief of the
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at the Imam Ali Central
Security Headquarters, as well as the police commanders of
Mazandaran and Fars Provinces.
The EU Council also imposed sanctions on the Kachua prison and
its warden. Sanandaj, Zahedan and Isfahan prisons and Tasnim News
agency were included in the sanctions list.
