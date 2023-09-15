Friday, 15 September 2023 11:19 GMT

Eu Expands Sanctions Against Iran


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The European Union (EU) has expanded sanctions against Iran, Trend reports via the EU Council.

The Council adopted the tenth package of restrictive measures against four individuals and six entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran.

Today's list includes the deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at the Imam Ali Central Security Headquarters, as well as the police commanders of Mazandaran and Fars Provinces.

The EU Council also imposed sanctions on the Kachua prison and its warden. Sanandaj, Zahedan and Isfahan prisons and Tasnim News agency were included in the sanctions list.

