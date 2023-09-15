Bw Offshore: Sale Of Abo Fpso For Usd 20 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sale of Abo FPSO for USD 20 million
BW Offshore has today closed the transaction for the sale of Abo FPSO to STAC Marine Offshore Limited, a member of the Nigerian Transport Group (STAC) for USD 20 million.
As part of the transaction, BW Offshore has entered into a bareboat charter with STAC to allow for uninterrupted operations for the client during a transition period of maximum two months. Upon expiry of the bareboat charter, STAC will assume responsibility for operations of the unit.
Originally recognised as the "Gray Warrior", a Suezmax tanker constructed in 1976, the vessel underwent conversion at Keppel Shipyard before beginning its operations in April 2003. Abo FPSO has now reached a commendable milestone, having completed two decades of service on the Abo field. This achievement underscores its enduring contribution to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.
