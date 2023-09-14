Difc Reaffirms Status As Lifestyle Hub With Sales Launch Of First Residential Offering 'Difc Living'

DIFC Living, the first residential project by DIFC, will open for sale from 20 September 2023



Leading global property consultancy firm Knight Frank appointed as exclusive sales and marketing partner The 186-metre tower of 41 storeys will have more than 170 upscale residences and 9 storeys of commercial space in addition to high-end F&B offerings.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced that sales of apartments in its unique residential offering, DIFC Living, will commence from 20 September 2023.

The first residential project by DIFC to open for sale, DIFC Living will feature over 170 upscale residences that embraces the future of living. The mixed-use development with independent, yet connected, residential and commercial uses is scheduled for completion by Q3 2026. Leading global property consultancy firm Knight Frank has been appointed as the exclusive sales and marketing partner and will be responsible for the sale of the residences.

The 186-metre tower adheres to LEED ratings and comprises 41 storeys, with 24 storeys devoted to residences, offering a broad mix of unit types ranging from one- to three-bedroom residences, and one- and three-bedroom loft apartments. There are also nine floors of commercial space with two storeys dedicated to co-working spaces catering to the phase three expansion of DIFC's Innovation Hub, the region's largest innovation community.

A defining feature of the tower is a high-end fine dining restaurant in The Crown, the centrepiece of the development, which will add to the Dubai skyline while enhancing DIFC's value proposition as a leading lifestyle destination. The podium level of DIFC Living will also have a number of F&B outlets, which will provide residents with more dining options in a city that continues to witness a thriving food scene. Residents can also enjoy access to concierge services, private meeting rooms and lounges, a temperature-controlled infinity pool, gym, private cinema hall, kids play area and more.

DIFC Living will also be linked to Gate Avenue, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to experience the destination's year-round family-friendly activities.

Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, said:“Today, how we live, work and unwind universally, and in DIFC, is constantly evolving. This demands a renewed understanding of the way we use spaces within our homes and workplaces, and DIFC Living is our response to this. The new development offers harmonistate-of-the-art living, commercial, and co-working spaces all under one roof, designed for our ever-growing international community.”

According to Knight Frank's latest wealth report, prices of luxury homes in Dubai rose the fastest globally last year, aided by the influx of High-Net-Worth Individuals drawn to the emirate by numerexpat-friendly vinitiatives. Dubai continued to lead the Knight Frank Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) for the second consecutive year, with costs of premium residential properties in the emirate registering a 44.2% growth in 2022, the highest in the world.

“The launch of this new mixed-use tower will not only raise the bar in the region's premium residential offering, it strengthens DIFC's position as one of Dubai's most high-profile business and lifestyle locations. Working with the DIFC team over the last several months, we are confident this debut residential project will prove incredibly popular with investors and end-users alike,” added Dean Foley, Associate Partner – Residential Sales and Marketing at Knight Frank MENA.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEregion, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.