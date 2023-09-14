President Ilham Aliyev Get Acquainted With Central Asia Plast World 2023 In Dushanbe (Photo/Video)

The exhibition organized with the support of the government of Tajikistan features leading companies and their products.

The purpose of the exhibition is to introduce products of manufacturing companies and strengthen trade cooperation between countries of Central Asia.

The pavilions of Central Asian countries demonstrate a large assortment of light industry and cocoon production, hydropower and innovative equipment, household appliances, as well as meat products, dairy products, dried fruits, canned food, soft drinks and other products.

Cars, passenger and cargo vehicles, military defense vehicles, as well as agricultural equipment from Central Asian countries were on display in the open area of the exhibition.

The exhibition also featured the results of activities and achievements of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the World Health Organization.

The exhibition also provided detailed information about trade along the Silk Road, which took place in ancient times, and the activities of Tajik artisans in different periods.

The hydropower resources of Tajikistan were demonstrated in a separate corner.

Then the heads of state visited an exhibition of industrial products of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

It was noted that the organization of such a large regional exhibition contributes to the expansion of trade cooperation, the development of production workshops and enterprises, and an increase in the range and volume of industrial products in the countries involved.

<p></p>