Azerbaijan Modernizing Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. We are
modernizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to meet the rising demand
for cargo transportation through the East-West route, President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of
Heads of Central Asian States in Tajikistan, Trend reports.
“The cargo volume via that road will be increased from 1 to 5
million tons. In parallel to that, the capacity of the Baku Trade
Port is also being expanded from current 15 to 25 million tons,”
President Ilham Aliyev noted.
