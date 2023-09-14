Azerbaijan Modernizing Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad - President Ilham Aliyev

“The cargo volume via that road will be increased from 1 to 5 million tons. In parallel to that, the capacity of the Baku Trade Port is also being expanded from current 15 to 25 million tons,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

