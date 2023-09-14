Minister Of Transport Meets Azerbaijan Counterpart

Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met in Baku with Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Rashad Nabiyev. The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, commercial ports, and civil aviation, and ways to further develop them. Qatar's Ambassador to Azerbaijan H E Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab attended the meeting.

