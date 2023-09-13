Death Toll From Palestinian Clashes In Lebanon Tops 14 In One Week

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The escalation of hostilities in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, led to the death toll rising to 14 since it broke out last Thursday.
Gunmen from Fatah movement and some Islamic groups used heavy weapons and rockets in the renewed fighting, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday.
The clashes led to seven deaths and 24 wounded, bringing the total number since they broke out last Thursday evening to 14 dead and more than 119 injured.
The deteriorating security situation inside the camp and its impact on the neighborhoods of Sidon prompted the governor of the south, Mansour Daou, to announce the extension of the decision to close all Sidon government brigades' departments on Thursday and Friday.
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Azzam Al-Ahmad met earlier today to discuss the situation in the camp and stress the necessity of a ceasefire. (pickup previous)
