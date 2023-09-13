Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Spalletti In 'Heaven' After Putting Italy Back On Track

Luciano Spalletti said that he is in heaven in his new job as Italy coach after Davide Frattesi got the Azzurri's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track with a brace in Tuesday's entertaining 2-1 win over Ukraine.

Italy occupy the second of two automatic qualifying places in Group C after Spalletti's first win on his home debut, which came thanks to two strikes in the first half-an-hour at the San Siro from Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi.

The 22-year-old, who was picked in place of the injured Sandro Tonali, rifled in two low finishes to move Italy level on seven points with Ukraine, who scored through captain Andriy Yarmolenko four minutes before half-time, and North Macedonia.

Next month Italy face Malta in Bari before travelling to Wembley, the site of their thrilling triumph at the last Euro, to take on England who lead that trio by six points.

Having replaced Roberto Mancini, who stepped down as Italy coach and accepted an offer to become Saudi Arabia's national team manager, Spalletti is under huge pressure to deliver results as new Italy coach following the four-time world champions' failure to qualify for Qatar 2022.

But the former AS Roma and Inter Milan manager has made a great start as the national team coach.

"I've settled in very well. It's incredible being here, I feel like I'm in heaven, surrounded by blue," Spalletti told reporters.

"We have difficulties, like everyone, but we also have obligations that we need to take on. And when we're in difficulty we need to know how to act."

Tuesday's win might have had a tight scoreline but there were encouraging signs that Italy were beginning to take on some of Spalletti's methods.

Apart from a brief period after the break Italy dominated the match with a flowing brand of football reminiscent of the Napoli team Spalletti led to a historic Serie A title last season.

Missing a clutch of first-choice players including Juvenforward FederChiesa, Italy could easily have won by more.

They wasted a host of chances and struck the woodwork through Manuel Locatelli in a display which was worlds away from the dismal 1-1 draw with North Macedonia on Saturday.

"It was hard forto play so soon after playing against England (at the weekend). Italy played with real intensity, it was hard forto keep up with them," admitted Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov.

"However I believe we still have a chance to qualify."

Meanwhile, in other matches, Spain thrashed Cyp6-0 and Austria and Switzerland stayed on course for qualification.

Substitute Ferran Torres struck twice for Spain, while Gavi, Mikel Merino, Joselu and debutant Alex Baena were also on target as they beat Cyp6-0 in Granada.

Spain closed to six points behind runaway Group A leaders Scotland with a game in hand. The two teams meet in the next round in Seville on October 12

Norway kept alive their faint chance of catching either Scotland or Spain while ending Georgia's hopes of qualifying with a 2-1 victory in Oslo.

Erling Haaland gave Norway the lead with his seventh goal in five competitive matches this season and his 25th in 26 internationals. Martin Odegaard added a second before Budu Zivzivadze responded deep in added time.

Belgium leapfrogged Austria at the top of Group F on goal difference even though both sides won.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium crushed Estonia 5-0 in Brussels while Austria, facing a much trickier trip to Solna, beat Sweden 3-1.

"A perfect night: 5-0, clean sheet. A goal, my 150th game," said veteran Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen who opened the scoring

"We have many players who are no longer part of the national team," the 36-year-old added. "I didn't feel ready for that yet."

In Sweden, Austria scored three times in 16 second-half minutes.

Michael Gregoritsch hit the first and Marko Arnautovic the next two before Emil Holm replied in the 90th minute.

The top two have a seven-point cushion over Sweden.

"Now we can breath a bit," said Austria coach Ralf Rangnick.

Switzerland stayed top of Group I after making hard work of a 3-0 victory of last-place Andorra.

Romania stayed two points behind in second after they beat Kosovo 2-0 in Bucharest in a game delayed after home fans unfurled an anti-Kosovo banner in the first half.

Israel left it later, Gabi Kanichowsky scoring the only goal as they beat Bela1-0 in Tel Aviv in the third minute of added time to keep Israel a point behind Romania.

