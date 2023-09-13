(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
September 14th, 2023 - Celebrating 102 years of serving schools, parents and students - School Photography Each year approximately 54 million students have their smiles captured through the craft of school photography,” - David CrandallWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The national trade association for school photography and yearbooks, School Photographers of America (SPOA ) announced National School Picture Day is Sept. 14th, 2023. This great tradition and essential service for school safety are celebrating 102 years of serving schools, students and families across the globe.
“Each year approximately 54 million students have their smiles captured through the craft of school photography,” says David Crandall, executive director, SPOA.“School pictures help commemorate a student's journey in their education, but schools also rely on our photography for essential services we provide on all their school safety initiatives.”
Here are a few examples of how school pictures are use each year:
School Safety: School pictures is one of the nations top essential services for safety initiatives within all schools across the country. School pictures are essential to school administrative software programs that help educators identify students and track their progress through their educational journey. They are also used for both printed and digital ID cards and other items such as hall passes and activity passes helping educators ensure who should be in their building and in their classroom.
Memories and Keepsakes: School pictures serve as a way to capture a moment in time during a student's academic journey. These photographs can become cherished memories that students, their families, and friends can look back on years later.
Documenting Growth: School pictures often occur annually, allowing for a visual record of how students change and grow over the years. It's a way to see physical and even emotional development from one year to the next.
Inclusion and Identity: School picture days help create a sense of belonging and identity within the school community. Uniform or standardized outfits contribute to a sense of unity, while individual pictures showcase each student's unique personality.
Yearbooks and Graduation: School pictures are a key component of yearbooks, which are often distributed at the end of the academic year. Yearbooks serve as a comprehensive snapshot of the school year and are especially meaningful for graduating students who want to remember their classmates and experiences.
Parent Involvement: Parents often look forward to receiving their child's school pictures as a way to see their child's progress and share in their educational journey.
Self-Expression: While there's often a standard backdrop and pose that are needed for school services in school pictures, students can still express their individuality through their clothing, hairstyle, and even their smile. Don't just think of fall school pictures, most companies are providing sports team and individual pictures, cap and gown portraits, spring pictures, classroom group pictures, senior pictures and graduation pictures.
Overall, National School Picture Day is a way to celebrate individual students and the collective school community. It captures a moment in time, encourages social interactions, and provides lasting memories for students, families, and school staff alike.
So take time on your social media platforms to share one of your school pictures on September the 14th, 2023 as we celebrate National School Picture Day!
To learn more, visit the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks, SPOA or School Photographers of America.
As the national trade association, SPOA is leading the way to bring standards, support and recognition to this profession. National School Picture Day is just one example of these activities. . Other activities and initiatives include ensuring school safety through a new digital student identification program, safeguarding student privacy, the removal of rebating or school commissions which raise prices to families, relations and standards with the secondary yearbook industry, guidelines and standards for school administrative software, copyright protections and building a foundation with educators to fund school pictures and yearbooks to displaced students and families that may not be able to participate otherwise.
