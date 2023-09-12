Qatar Renews Commitment To Enhancing Intra-Afghan Dialogue

Geneva: The State of Qatar has renewed commitment to supporting the Afghan people and continuing to host meetings with international parties to ensure greater communication and coordination within the framework of promoting human rights and ensuring a decent life for the Afghan people, as well as continuing to provide humanitarian support and enhancing the intra-Afghan dialogue to reach a society that enjoys stability, security, peace and sustainable development.

This came in Qatar's statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that Afghanistan faces many challenges, including economic and social challenges, weak infrastructure, limited resources and human capacities, ensuring equal access to education for all, especially for girls, continued restrictions imposed on the banking and financial sector, and the difficulty of meeting humanitarian, food and medical needs.

She stressed the State of Qatar's keenness on supporting efforts aimed at enhancing the participation of Afghan women in the peace-making and building process, and its aspiration to guarantee their right to education and equal employment opportunities, based on its belief in the necessity of empowering women to achieve peace, stability and economic growth and to confront social and economic challenges.

She pointed out that the State of Qatar will host, on November 28-29, 2023, the 'Second International Conference on Afghan Women's Education' to mobilize international support for education in Afghanistan, discuss developments and explore new initiatives that can achieve tangible progress in this field.

