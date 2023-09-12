Amir Leaves Guyana

Georgetown: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left today the capital Georgetown after a state visit to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, heading to the Republic of El Salvador on an official visit.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport by the Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Mark Philips, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce HE Onidge Waldron, Minister of Public Service HE Sonya Parag, Acting Charge d'Affaires in the Embassy of Qatar to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Mohammed Ebrahim Al Rumaihi, Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the State of Qatar HE Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, members of Qatar's diplomatic corps, and a number of senior officials.



Upon departure, HH the Amir sent cables to President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Mark Philips, expressing his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome accorded to him and the accompanying delegation during the state visit to Cooperative Guyana.

HH the Amir expressed happiness at exchanging views on issues of common interest and ways to support and enhance friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in varifields for the good interest of the two peoples, wishing His Excellency and HE the Prime Minister good health and wellness, and the friendly people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana continued progress and prosperity.

HH the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.