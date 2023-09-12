Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Almost two dozen shells landed in the Nikopol district today. The enemy covered the district with fire from heavy artillery. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community," the post said.

Six private houses, four outbuildings, cars, and power lines were damaged.

In the evening, the aggressor attacked the Synelnykove district – the Pokrovsk village community. The consequences are being clarified.

People were not hurt.