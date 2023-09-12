Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has struck the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Almost two dozen shells landed in the Nikopol district today. The enemy covered the district with fire from heavy artillery. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community," the post said.
Six private houses, four outbuildings, cars, and power lines were damaged.
In the evening, the aggressor attacked the Synelnykove district – the Pokrovsk village community. The consequences are being clarified.
People were not hurt.
MENAFN12092023000193011044ID1107055419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.