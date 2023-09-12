Qc, Portugal Trade & Investment Agency Review Enhancing Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) has discussed ways to enhance cooperation and explore available opportunities for collaboration and partnerships between Qatari and Portuguese companies.

This came during a meeting held yesterday, between QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba and Manuel Couto Miranda, the Economic Counselor at the Trade & Investment Agency (AICEP Portugal Global)

Also in attendance at the meeting was H E Paulo Neves Pocinho, the Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to Qatar.

Speaking at the meeting, Rashid Al Athba praised the relations between Qatar and Portugal across varifields. He stressed the Chamber's commitment to fostering cooperation between businesses and companies from both sides, highlighting the mutual benefits to both economies.

Al Athba also said that Qatar offers an attractive investment climate, welcoming all types of investments, particularly with its world-class infrastructure and free zones that provide numerincentives to attract investors.

For his part, Manuel Miranda expressed the Portuguese side's interest in strengthening cooperation with Qatar and attracting Qatari investments to Portugal, while also exploring opportunities for investments in both directions.

He invited Qatar Chamber and Qatari businessmen to visit Portugal and explore the investment opportunities available.

He also expressed Portugal's readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate cooperation, coordination, and exchange of visits and investments between the two sides.

He also invited representatives from QC to visit

his country and discover

the abundant investment opportunities and favorable investment climate available there. As for the promising investment opportunities in Portugal, Miranda mentioned that his country offers variincentives in sectors including energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and food products.

He also highlighted the upcoming 'Web Summit 2023' scheduled for November in Lisbon and encouraged Qatari firms to participate in the event. Additionally, he noted that Qatar would host the summit in February 2024, which is the largest event in the technology sector, and assured that many Portuguese companies are expected to participate.