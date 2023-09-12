Ooredoo Opens Registration For 2024 Gold Status Doha Marathon

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a key supporter of national sporting excellence, has announced that registration is now open for runners wishing to take part in the Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024.

The event, scheduled for Friday, February 16, 2024, will bring together more than 15,000 participants competing over multiple distances. The full marathon (42.2km) will be staged alongside a half marathon (21.1km), 10km and 5km race, with these four distances open to adult participants.



Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari

There will also be a mini marathon event for Juniors aged 13-17 which will take place over 5km, as well as a 1km race for children under the age of 13.

Further upgrading the profile of the most popular annual sporting event in Qatar, Ooredoo has partnered with UK-based sports agency GW Active to ensure it meets stringent international standards.

This year, the Ooredoo Doha Marathon holds Gold staon the international marathon schedule, meaning runners can qualify for international marathon events such as the Boston Marathon.



Competitors are invited to register online as soon as possible to avoid the disappointment of missing out on being able to take part in this exceptional event, with entries expected to sell out. The entry process on the official website is very easy to follow and by signing up four or more runners in one session, entrants can secure a 25% discount on registration fees.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari - Director PR, Sponsorship and CSR at Ooredoo – said:“At Ooredoo, we firmly believe in the power of sports to bring communities together and inspire greatness. The Ooredoo Doha Marathon is not just a race; it's a celebration of determination, passion and the human spirit. Together, let's make history on 16 February 2024, as we welcome more than 15,000 participants to our prestigievent. Lace up your shoes, embrace the challenge and joinin shaping a healthier, stronger and more vibrant future for Qatar. We can't wait to see you at the starting line.”